Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI study finds balance sheet channel stronger for small manufacturing cos

RBI study finds balance sheet channel stronger for small manufacturing cos

A reduction in policy rates can boost investment more if balance sheets are healthier, especially among small firms, finds RBI staff study in its June bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary policy partly influences investment through the balance sheet channel, wherein interest rate changes affect a firm’s financial health

Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strengthening corporate balance sheets and targeted credit support — particularly for small firms — can enhance the effectiveness of accommodative monetary policy in stimulating investment, a study authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staffers in the June bulletin has suggested.
 
According to the findings of the study, which investigates the existence of a balance sheet channel of monetary policy transmission in India, this channel is active among Indian manufacturing firms, particularly small firms, while no conclusive differences were found across leverage groups. 
 
Monetary policy partly influences investment through the balance sheet channel, wherein interest rate changes affect a firm’s financial health — including cash flow and net worth — which in turn impacts its borrowing capacity and investment decisions.
 
 
According to the study, a one percentage point reduction in the real policy interest rate can increase the investment rate by about 9 basis points (bps) in the short run and 109 bps in the long run. Tight monetary policy, meanwhile, can weaken firms’ financial positions by lowering equity prices, reducing net worth, and raising borrowing costs — thereby limiting access to credit and curbing investment. 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's economy resilient amidst global uncertainties: RBI Bulletin

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI extends interbank call money market timings by 2 hours from July 1

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to conduct seven-day VRRR auction on Friday to mop up liquidity

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Housing affordability in H1 CY25 improves as RBI cuts interest rate: Report

PremiumBank Lockers New Rules

Sign agreement locker agreement promptly, buy cover for valuables

 
Further, the study reveals that small firms, being more financially constrained, are more sensitive to internal funds under tight monetary policy, whereas large firms, with better access to external finance, are relatively less affected.
 
“While the balance sheet channel of monetary policy transmission operates for both highly leveraged and less leveraged firms, there is no clear evidence of differences in their sensitivity to cash flow,” the study said.
 

More From This Section

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Banks need to further improve their customer service: DFS secretary

bond, bonds, bond market

IndiaBonds raises ₹32.5 cr in first funding round to boost growth

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's surplus fund withdrawal set to dampen money market sentiment

PremiumRupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

Topics : RBI balance sheet monetary policy Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon