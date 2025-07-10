Parliamentary panel on finance to meet today, review IBC, emerging issues

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, will hold a meeting on Thursday to record the oral evidence of the representatives of the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank on the 'Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues'.

Besides, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, is scheduled to brief the committee on 'RBI's Evolving Role in India's Dynamic Economy'.

Meanwhile, the central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, sources told ANI.

The amendment in Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will be made. This particular section mandates prior approval from the CCI for any resolution plan. ALSO READ: Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju Sources said the amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Once the new amendment is adopted, approval from CCI would not be needed for a company planning resolution under the IBC route, they added. The plan to amend the IBC comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest observation during the hearing of the resolution plan of AGI Greenpac.