Home / Finance / News / Parliamentary panel on finance to meet today, review IBC, emerging issues

Parliamentary panel on finance to meet today, review IBC, emerging issues

The central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament
Amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, will hold a meeting on Thursday to record the oral evidence of the representatives of the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank on the 'Review of working of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Emerging Issues'.

Besides, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, is scheduled to brief the committee on 'RBI's Evolving Role in India's Dynamic Economy'.

Meanwhile, the central government is likely to bring an amendment in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, sources told ANI.

The amendment in Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will be made. This particular section mandates prior approval from the CCI for any resolution plan.

Sources said the amendment in the IBC will reduce the load on the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Once the new amendment is adopted, approval from CCI would not be needed for a company planning resolution under the IBC route, they added.

The plan to amend the IBC comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's latest observation during the hearing of the resolution plan of AGI Greenpac.

The apex court had noted that the resolution was unsustainable without CCI approval.

The Supreme Court had reportedly observed in January 2025 that AGI Greenpac Ltd's bid for the acquisition of insolvent Hindustan National Glass (HNG) Ltd without the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval is unsustainable and must be set aside.

"AGI Greenpac's resolution plan is unsustainable as it failed to secure prior approval from the CCI, as mandated under the proviso to Section 31(4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Consequently, the approval granted by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to the resolution plan dated October 28, 2022, without the requisite CCI approval, cannot be sustained and is hereby set aside and quashed," the apex court order had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banks flush with funds but reluctant to pursue aggressive lending

Premium

Banks expect RBI to double VRRR auction as liquidity stays surplus

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

NBFC credit should reach 50% of SCBs' volume by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharman

Premium

Financial bidding for IDBI Bank expected to conclude by October 2025

Topics :IBCInsolvency and Bankruptcy Codefinance sectorIndian Banks

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story