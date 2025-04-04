Paytm unveils silent 'Mahakumbh Soundbox' with screen for discreet payments

In a new development at the Startup Mahakumbh event in Delhi, Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma launched an updated version of its soundbox, named Mahakumbh Soundbox, featuring a display screen. The new device will allow merchants to make and receive payments without the usual voice announcements that were characteristic of earlier versions.

The Mahakumbh Soundbox offers a more discreet payment experience by displaying transaction details on the screen, rather than announcing them aloud, Sharma said, adding that this feature is particularly useful for vendors who prefer not to have payment details spoken out loud, especially for transactions involving big amounts. Additionally, the soundbox can queue multiple payments, making it easier for merchants to process them without interruption.

“We have named it the Mahakumbh Soundbox because we are launching it at the Startup Mahakumbh,” said Sharma.

Ripunjai Gaur, chief business officer for offline payments said, “Sometimes vendors prefer not to have the soundbox announce the payments received. This new update addresses that need, providing both functionality and flexibility.”

The upgraded soundbox is equipped with a 4G connection and supports 11 different languages, he added.

Responding to a question about privacy of customers, Sharma said the device ensures that customer details, such as names or phone numbers, are never shared with the merchant. Only payment amounts are displayed.

AI tools to empower small merchants

On integration of Artificial intelligence (AI), Sharma said that Paytm is also focusing on integrating AI into its platform, aiming to assist small merchants in leveraging advanced technologies for better business management. “We’ve seen the power of AI in applications like ChatGPT's Ghibli images, and we want to bring similar capabilities to small merchants. We are in the process of building several AI features that shopkeepers can use,” said Sharma.

Last month, Sharma said that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, which do not require high manpower, will drive profitability for Paytm in the next two years. The company has partnered with Perplexity AI to integrate the startup’s AI search features within its application.

Paytm’s last quarter performance

In its last quarter, One97 Communications, the company behind the payments platform Paytm, reported that its consolidated loss narrowed to ₹208.3 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the company had reported a loss of ₹219.8 crore.

This follows the company’s return to profitability in the September quarter (Q2FY25), with a profit of ₹930 crore, driven by the sale of its ticketing business to Zomato. Despite this, the company still posted a loss for the October-December quarter.