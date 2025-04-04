India subprime loans on edge of crisis with distress among 68% borrowers

By Andy Mukherjee

Subprime loans in India are teetering on the edge of a fresh crisis, with surveys showing signs of distress among 68 per cent of borrowers. Those who have provided the capital for a multiyear 2,100 per cent expansion will have to stomach losses. The $45 billion industry will probably muddle through its latest difficulties, though analysts want the central bank to come up with more robust supervision.

It’s hard to disagree with that assessment. True financial inclusion has to mean more than a bubble — followed by a bust. The share of loans overdue for between 91 and 180 days has jumped to 3.3 per cent, from a post-pandemic low of 0.8 per cent in June 2023. There’s more pain ahead. With 27 per cent of borrowers taking out new loans to service old ones, and some families driven to more extreme coping strategies, such as pulling children out of school, the industry is bracing itself for higher defaults.

We’re talking about very different subprime loans to the ones that crippled the US mortgage industry and contributed to the Global Financial Crisis in 2007-2008. These are small, collateral-free advances known as microfinance that serve millions of self-employed people or those working irregular jobs. There’s huge appetite for such debt in an economy where nine out of 10 workers have no formal occupation. Yet, it’s a segment that would otherwise not qualify for bank loans.

The industry ensured discipline in the past by advancing money to groups of four to six women and making it their joint responsibility to ensure all members stayed current with repayments. But the social-distancing norms that came with the pandemic put a halt to cohesive rituals like weekly collection meetings.

Yes, there are credit bureaus, but they may not have data on loans taken from fintech firms or against gold ornaments. Maybe the borrower’s husband is a gambler. Her neighbor would know. But once their financial fates aren’t intertwined by group liability, neither woman has an incentive to resist over-leverage. Each borrower is on her own, and the carefully constructed economics of microfinance — for which Muhammad Yunus, currently the chief adviser to the interim Bangladeshi government, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 — is in disarray. Which is why lenders need a fresh approach to supervision.

Even the present regulations aren’t that old. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India relaxed the definition of a microfinance borrower to a household earning a maximum of 300,000 rupees ($3,500) annually. For urban areas, it meant a 50 per cent lift in the eligibility ceiling. In villages, the increase was more substantial. The RBI capped total monthly repayment on all loans at 50 per cent of income, changing its previous policy of a hard numerical limit on indebtedness. It also freed the industry from a decade-long control on interest rates it could charge the borrowers. The mandate that no family should be served by more than two lenders was scrapped.

A more liberal approach may not necessarily have been bad policy, but it was mistimed. At a time of stagnant wage growth, it sent the wrong signal to so-called impact investors — including specialist European funds — that poured capital into Indian microfinance thinking they would earn returns that were both high and safe. Banks, too, chimed in with more funds for the industry.

On the demand side, since the regulatory changes occurred right after the pandemic, borrowers weren’t necessarily taking out new loans to put into small businesses or smooth their daily consumption. They were also competing to organize flashier weddings or purchase consumer durables. “Status signaling happens in every society,” says Indradeep Ghosh, Dvara’s executive director. But in an environment where access to microfinance is too easy and lenders aren’t performing adequate checks, “status signaling can ratchet up very, very quickly.”

Now that overborrowing has occurred, let some institutions fail. Switching back to harsher controls on lending might only make the current crisis worse. Where the government needs to get involved is in allowing borrowers to shed unsustainable debt in an orderly fashion. The mechanism for that exists in India’s bankruptcy code; it’s yet to be implemented for individuals other than guarantors for corporate loans.

The RBI needs to put in place an adequate market monitoring system. That means exploiting information that already exists with credit bureaus, and supplementing it with high-frequency surveys on where users are spending their borrowed funds.