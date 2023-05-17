Home / Finance / News / SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The lender in the filing also stated that SBI Funds Management has been advised by the central bank to complete the said stake acquisition in the bank within a period of six months

BS Web Team New Delhi
SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) Funds Management on Wednesday received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake in HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank in an exchange filing said, "RBI vide its letter dated May 16, 2023, addressed to SBI Funds Management Limited, has accorded its approval to SBIFML for acquiring up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank Limited (“the Bank”). The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by SBIFML to RBI."

The lender in the filing also stated that SBI Funds Management has been advised by the central bank to complete the said stake acquisition in the bank within a period of six months i.e. by November 15, 2023. Further, SBI Funds Management must ensure that the aggregate holding in the Bank remains below 10 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times, it added.
RBI's approval that has been granted to SBI Funds Management is subject to the conditions, including compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI’s Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023, provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, provisions of the regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and any other guidelines, regulations, and statutes as applicable.

According to media reports, HDFC Bank is in the process of getting merged with HDFC, and the merger is expected to be complete by the end of the June quarter.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

Banks express concern over high overnight funding costs, ask for RBI's help

Irdai relaxes norms for surety bonds to expand market for such products

IRDAI lowers the solvency requirement for surety bonds to 1.5 times

Have dependent family members? Buy return of purchase price annuity

Banks request RBI for 1 more year to implement new loan provisioning system

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiasbiHDFC BankStake salemergerBS Web Reports

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story