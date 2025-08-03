Home / Finance / News / RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

Respondents expect downward revision in FY26 inflation forecast

rbi rate cut
premium
Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo at its three-day meeting starting August 4, 60 per cent of the respondents said in a Business Standard poll. However, all of them expect further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast — a key parameter for further rate action. 
As many as four out of the 10 respondents in the poll predicted a 25-basis point (bp) rate cut in the upcoming meeting. 
The committee will announce its policy review on August 6. The rate-setting panel cut the policy repo rate by 50 bps in June, following a 25 bps cut each in February and April, respectively. Before this, it was kept unchanged for 11 meetings in a row. 
“No point in committing a Type II error today by not cutting rates in August as inflation will continue to remain range-bound even in FY27,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India. 
A Type II error occurs when the central bank fails to reject the null hypothesis, assuming that the inflation undershoot is temporary, and hence, does not cut rates. But in reality, inflation remains persistently low and the output gap continues to weaken, Ghosh said in a report. 
“A frontloaded rate cut in August could bring early Diwali/festivities…Even festival season is frontloaded in FY26…Empirical evidence suggests a strong pick up in credit growth whenever festival season has been early and preceded with a rate cut…,” he added. 
 
Ghosh had correctly predicted the 50 bps rate cut in the June MPC meeting even as the consensus was for a 25 bps cut.
  Those who see August pause, expect the next rate cut in October. 
“The reason why we still see higher chances of a rate cut in October is because by then the monsoon season is over and there will be clarity on food inflation outlook,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC FIRST Bank. 
“Moreover, there will be more information on growth with the Q1FY26 GDP print which will be released at the end of August.  The GDP print will give a better idea of how private consumption and private investment trends are performing,” she added. 
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had said during the June MPC meeting that the frontloaded rate cut of 50 bps, coupled with clarity on the liquidity front, was intended to send a strong signal to economic participants and help support consumption and investment by reducing borrowing costs. 
A majority of the economists see the terminal rate for the current rate cut cycle at 5.25 per cent or lower with some participants expecting cuts in October or December. 
Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May. This marked the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019, when it stood at 2.05 per cent, according to the finance ministry. The June reading also remained well below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent, extending the recent trend of subdued price pressures. 
All respondents expect the inflation forecast for FY26 to be revised downward as CPI prints indicate a softer inflation trend in the second half of the calendar year. As a result, the FY26 average is likely to be lowered from the June MPC projection of 3.7 per cent, they said. 
“With the recent CPI prints signalling a lower trajectory for the second half of this calendar year, the average for FY26 is likely to be pared from the MPC’s June 2025 guidance of 3.7 per cent,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA. 
All respondents, except one, expect the RBI to retain its FY26 GDP growth forecast at 6.5 per cent. While the respondents acknowledged that higher US tariffs on Indian goods was likely to present a downside risk, ongoing negotiations, they hope, could lead to a resolution by September. As such, the respondents believe it may be premature to revise the growth projection at this stage. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Kisan Credit Card accounts in PSBs down 1.8% to 22.5 million in FY25

Premium

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs

Premium

PSBs face FinMin heat over delay in release of customers' property docs

Premium

IDBI Bank's privatisation bids to be invited in Q3FY26: Dipam Secy

₹2,000 notes worth ₹6,017 crore still in circulation, shows RBI data

Topics :RBI repo rateRBImonetary policy committeeGDP growth

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story