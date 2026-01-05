PRB holds first meeting, reviews domestic and global payment systems

The Payments Regulatory Board (PRB), chaired by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, held its first ever meeting on Monday, where the board reviewed the functions of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems (DPSS) and discussed key focus areas across domestic and global payment systems.

Additionally, the draft Payments Vision 2028 was presented at the meeting. The members offered strategic guidance to support the continued development of India’s payments ecosystem, the RBI said in a release.

“The board was also briefed on the major findings of the RBI’s recently conducted survey on digital payments,” the central bank said.

The RBI governor is the chairperson of the board, and includes the central bank’s deputy governor and executive director in charge of payments and settlement systems as members.

PRB includes the secretary, Department of Financial Services; secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY); and retired IAS officer Sundararajan as its three external members nominated by the government.

In a major overhaul of the payments ecosystem, the PRB was constituted, replacing RBI’s Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS).

The meeting was attended by S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary, Department of Financial Services; Aruna Sundararajan, IAS (Retd.); T. Rabi Sankar, RBI deputy governor and Vivek Deep, executive director, RBI.

Additionally, the principal legal adviser of the RBI will be a permanent invitee to the meetings of the PRB.

In a notification in May, the government had said the PRB will replace the BPSS of the RBI.

The BPSS was a committee of the central board of the RBI that exercised powers on its behalf, to regulate and supervise the payment and settlement systems in the country.

The new regulatory entity, PRB, will be assisted by the DPSS, a department in the RBI.