Pricing to remain key in largely stable corporate bond market in 2026

Global factors will continue to exert a strong influence on domestic corporate bonds in 2026. Uncertainty around US tariff resolutions, volatility in developed-market yields, inflation trends, rupee stability, and geopolitical risks are expected to shape investor risk appetite. A recent trend has been the withdrawal or postponement of several corporate bond issuances following rises in market yields after monetary policy announcements, despite repo rate cuts. This apparent disconnect between policy easing and bond market pricing has made issuers reluctant to lock in funding at elevated yields. Market participants said this should be viewed as a tactical pause rather than a structural retreat.