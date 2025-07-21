Home / Finance / News / Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD; Jain redesignated as VC & MD

Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD; Jain redesignated as VC & MD

Anup Kumar Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD, with Rajeev Jain re-designated as Vice Chairman and Managing Director for the remainder of his term

Anup Kumar Saha
Anup Kumar Saha
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anup Kumar Saha, who succeeded Rajeev Jain as Managing Director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025, has resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) board has redesignated Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.
 
“Consequent to the resignation of Anup Kumar Saha and in the interest of continuity of management, the board has, in addition to Rajeev Jain’s existing powers and roles as executive vice-chairman of the company, vested him with the powers, roles, and responsibilities of management of the company and re-designated him as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company for the remainder of his term, i.e., until 31 March 2028,” the lender said in the exchange filing.
 
Saha was the deputy MD at Bajaj Finance before succeeding Jain as MD in April. His term was supposed to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance back in 2017. Previously, he worked at ICICI Bank for 14 years, where he held senior roles in credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and structured finance.
 
Jain has been with the company since 2007 and took over as the MD in 2017. Jain was instrumental in transforming the company into a diversified finance institution.
 
Interestingly, Saha’s resignation comes amid reports suggesting that he is one of the candidates shortlisted for the position of IndusInd Bank’s MD & CEO.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rate cuts by RBI not magic bullet to propel investments: Raghuram Rajan

Banks must boost cyber resilience amid rising threats: DFS Secretary

India's VC funding hits $3.5 bn led by fintech amid global slowdown: KPMG

Select Committee submits report on Income Tax Bill, 2025; seeks key edits

Govt changes timing of overnight rate release with effect from Aug 4

Topics :Bajaj Financefinance sector

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story