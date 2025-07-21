Anup Saha resigns as Bajaj Finance MD; Jain redesignated as VC & MD

Anup Kumar Saha, who succeeded Rajeev Jain as Managing Director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025, has resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. The Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) board has redesignated Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

“Consequent to the resignation of Anup Kumar Saha and in the interest of continuity of management, the board has, in addition to Rajeev Jain’s existing powers and roles as executive vice-chairman of the company, vested him with the powers, roles, and responsibilities of management of the company and re-designated him as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company for the remainder of his term, i.e., until 31 March 2028,” the lender said in the exchange filing.