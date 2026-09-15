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RBI absorbs ₹3.93 trillion from banking system through VRRR auction

The central bank received bids worth ₹3,93,352 crore, for a notified amount of ₹5 trillion

RBI
The liquidity surplus in the banking system was estimated to be around ₹10.73 trillion on September 11 | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday absorbed ₹3,93,352 crore through variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction amid huge surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank received bids worth ₹3,93,352 crore, for a notified amount of ₹5 trillion. It accepted all bids at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent, according to a release.

Over the last month, the RBI has been conducting VRRR auctions in order to absorb excess surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the overnight money market rates to the repo rate.

The liquidity surplus in the banking system was estimated to be around ₹10.73 trillion on September 11.

Apart from VRRR auctions, last week, the central bank announced Open Market Operation (OMO) sales of government securities for a notified amount of ₹1 trillion in three tranches, with the first tranche auction to be held on September 17.

The first tranche of ₹50,000 crore will be held on September 17, and ₹25,000 crore each tranches on September 21 and September 28, RBI said.

The banking system was flushed with liquidity due to heavy mobilisation of FCNR (B) deposits by banks, bringing in foreign currency into the system, while subsequent swaps with the RBI provided rupee liquidity to banks.

Besides FCNR (B) inflows, month-end government expenditure, including payments toward salaries and pensions, also added to liquidity in the banking system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIbanking liquidity

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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