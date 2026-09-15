RBI absorbs ₹3.93 trillion from banking system through VRRR auction

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday absorbed ₹3,93,352 crore through variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction amid huge surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank received bids worth ₹3,93,352 crore, for a notified amount of ₹5 trillion. It accepted all bids at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent, according to a release.

Over the last month, the RBI has been conducting VRRR auctions in order to absorb excess surplus liquidity from the banking system and align the overnight money market rates to the repo rate.

The liquidity surplus in the banking system was estimated to be around ₹10.73 trillion on September 11.