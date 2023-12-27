Home / Finance / News / RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

RBI announces 2-day repo for $6 billion as overnight rates stay elevated

The RBI had infused 1.75 trillion rupees through a seven-day VRRR on Dec. 22 and 1 trillion rupees in the prior week that matured on Dec 22

RBI
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 12:45 PM IST
India's central bank will conduct a variable rate repo (VRR) auction for a third time in less than two weeks later on Wednesday as liquidity conditions stay tight and overnight rates remain elevated.
 
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct a two-day repo for 500 billion rupees ($6 billion) later in the day based on "a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions", the central bank said.
 

The RBI had infused 1.75 trillion rupees through a seven-day VRRR on Dec. 22 and 1 trillion rupees in the prior week that matured on Dec. 22.
 
Last week, Reuters reported market participants expected the central bank to provide short-term cash infusion as the banking system liquidity deficit ballooned to near eight-year highs.
 
The deficit was 2.68 trillion rupees as of Dec. 26, its highest level since April 2016.
Despite the liquidity infusion, overnight rates continue to remain above the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate of 6.75%, which is the upper end of the monetary policy corridor.
 
The weighted average interbank call money rate was at 6.89% on Wednesday, while the weighted average TREPS rate was at 6.79%.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

