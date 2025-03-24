The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised norms for loans that can be classified under the priority sector by enhancing limits for housing loans and broadening the purposes based on which loans are classified under renewable energy.

The new norms come into effect from April 1, 2025.

For housing loans, loans up to Rs 50 lakh for centres with a population of over 50 lakh can be classified as priority sector, with the maximum cost of the dwelling unit at Rs 63 lakh.

For centres with a population of more than 10 lakh and up to 50 lakh, loans up to Rs 45 lakh, with the cost of the dwelling unit capped at Rs 57 lakh, are also classified as priority sector. For centres with a population of less than 10 lakh, loans up to Rs 35 lakh, with the dwelling unit cost capped at Rs 44 lakh, are also classified as priority sector.

“The enhanced coverage of the revised guidelines is expected to facilitate better targeting of bank credit to the priority sectors of the economy,” the RBI said in a statement. The revised norms take into account feedback from stakeholders, it added. Earlier, loans to individuals up to Rs 35 lakh in metropolitan centres (with a population of 10 lakh and above) and up to Rs 25 lakh in other centres, with the overall cost of the dwelling unit in metropolitan and other centres capped at Rs 45 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively, were eligible for priority sector classification.

As of January, housing loans worth Rs 7.47 trillion were classified under the priority sector. For renewable energy, the new norms have increased the bank loan limit to Rs 35 crore, from Rs 30 crore, for borrowers involved in renewable energy-based power generation and for renewable energy-based public utilities such as street lighting systems, remote village electrification, etc. These will be eligible for priority sector classification. For individual households, the loan limit remains unchanged at Rs 10 lakh per borrower. The new norms have also revised the overall priority sector lending (PSL) target for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to 60 per cent of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent of Off-Balance Sheet Exposures (CEOBSE), whichever is higher.