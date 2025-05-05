RBI could cut policy rates by 125 basis points in FY26, says SBI Research

With March CPI inflation falling to a multi-year low of 3.34 per cent and expectations of benign inflation going forward, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may look at cutting policy rates by as much as 125 basis points (bps) in the current financial year (FY26), with a 75 bps cut expected in the June and August policy meetings, followed by another 50 bps in the second half of FY26, SBI Research said on Monday.

“With multi-year low inflation in March and benign inflation expectations going forward, we expect rate cuts of 75 basis points in June and August (H1) and another 50 bps cut in H2 — i.e. cumulative cuts of 125 bps going forward,” the report stated, adding that jumbo cuts of 50 bps could be more effective than secular 25 bps tranches spread over the horizon.

The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee has already cut policy rates by 50 bps so far, with a 25 bps cut in February and another 25 bps cut in the April policy.

"Assuming further convergence of domestic inflation to target, the possibility of a cumulative rate cut of 125–150 bps is also possible by March 2026… implying the repo rate declining below the neutral rate,” the report added.

Additionally, the report highlighted that the RBI’s move to conduct open market operations (OMOs) of another Rs 1.25 trillion in May 2025 aligns with its aim to maintain liquidity in surplus to the tune of Rs 2 trillion, as announced by the Governor in the last policy meet. It also factors in recent market volatility and reflects a focus on anchoring durable growth while mitigating the impact of exogenous shocks.

Also, the maturing short forwards position — initiated to cushion the rupee from undue volatility against a strengthening Greenback earlier this year and a relentless sell-off by foreign institutional investors — now necessitates countermeasures by the RBI, the report said.

The RBI has resorted to OMOs and other measures to shift system liquidity from deficit (as of end-March) to surplus. It has injected liquidity to the tune of Rs 8 trillion (including variable rate repos, or VRRs, of Rs 1.83 trillion beyond 14 days, which have since matured), with another round of OMOs worth Rs 1.25 trillion scheduled for May 2025 in four tranches.

In terms of transmission, following a 50 bps cut in policy rates, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate on fresh deposits has declined by 8 bps, while it has increased by 2 bps on outstanding deposits. On the lending side, the median one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) has remained unchanged. However, the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans has decreased by 5 bps, and by 10 bps on outstanding loans.

“With rapid transmission of rate cuts desired, deposit rates would come under immediate downward pressure, ensuring deposit mobilisation remains a herculean challenge for banks. While credit growth is expected to moderate at 11–12 per cent for FY26, deposits may fall short of double-digit growth during FY26, accentuating a wedge between credit–deposit momentum, squeezing the net interest margin (NIM) of banks adversely,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the report also noted that as the RBI continues to stabilise the rupee by purchasing foreign currencies, the resulting liquidity boost could significantly improve the central bank’s financial position, contributing to higher profitability and larger dividend payouts in FY25.