RBI eases norms for small NBFCs, exempts non-customer-facing firms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with no access to public funds and no customer interface, and with assets below ₹1,000 crore, will be exempted from registration with the RBI, aimed at reducing compliance requirements for these companies. The central bank also proposed to remove the requirement for certain NBFCs to seek prior approval before opening more than 1,000 branches.

What prompted RBI to exempt certain NBFCs from registration?

“Given their unique nature, a review of the regulations presently applicable to these NBFCs has been undertaken. Considering their significantly lower systemic-risk profile, it is proposed that such Type-I NBFCs with asset size not exceeding ₹1,000 crore may be exempted from registration requirement with the Reserve Bank, subject to certain specified conditions,” said Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday.