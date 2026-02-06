RBI sets up committee to review business correspondent guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India has constituted a committee to review the regulatory framework for business correspondents and will release draft guideline amendments for public consultation.

Who are part of the RBI committee reviewing BC norms?

The committee includes officials from the RBI, the Department of Financial Services, the Indian Banks’ Association and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

What is the mandate of the committee?

The panel has been tasked with examining the operations of business correspondents and making recommendations to improve their efficiency and effectiveness.

What did the RBI say about changes to the guidelines?