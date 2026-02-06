Surge in gold loan growth not a cause of concern: Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that banks have shifted away from unsecured loans to gold-backed collateralised lending, leading to a sharp rise in gold loans amid higher gold prices. However, the increase is not a major cause for concern for the banking system at present.

“We have been reviewing all the portfolios, whether it is gold loans, whether it is MSMEs, whether it is personal loans — all categories show good asset quality, low slippages and no cause for any concern. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for gold loans are quite low, although we have a higher limit going up to even 85 per cent, depending on the amount of the loan. But the LTV ratios being maintained by the banks as well as the NBFCs are on the lower side,” Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI, said during the post-monetary policy press meet.

According to recent RBI data, credit extended against loans on gold jewellery increased nearly 127.6 per cent year on year in December 2025 to Rs 3.82 trillion, compared with 84.6 per cent year-on-year growth in December 2024 to Rs 1.68 trillion, largely due to the surge in gold prices. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said that the surge in gold loans needs to be seen as a proportion of the total lending book. He noted that the increase in gold loan growth was not unexpected, as unsecured personal loans had played a major role in driving overall credit growth in previous years.

“We will have to see the gold loan as a proportion of the total lending book. The increase is not unexpected because primarily in the previous years unsecured personal loans had a major role in contributing to the overall growth. When higher slippages are seen in certain segments like microfinance institutions or unsecured personal loans, banks move more towards safety and collateralised loans see a pickup. There has been a shift, but that has also been aided by the spurt in gold prices,” Swaminathan said. Gold prices have risen nearly 80 per cent year on year as of February 3, 2026.

In the previous financial year, lenders faced pressure due to higher exposure to unsecured loans, including personal loans and the microfinance sector, which saw asset quality stress and higher slippages. This led banks to focus more on secured lending and pare their exposure to unsecured portfolios. However, the surge in gold prices supported growth in lending against gold loans during the financial year. Swaminathan said there was no cause for concern regarding gold loan growth, either in terms of its share of overall bank credit or the loan-to-value ratio, which remains below 70 per cent at the system level.