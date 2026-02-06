PSL classification lapses limited to few banks, not system-wide: RBI

The deficiencies flagged by the Reserve Bank of India in the classification of priority sector lending compliance at some large private sector lenders are limited to those banks and are not a system-wide issue, RBI officials said on Friday, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Why does RBI say PSL issues are not systemic?

“…it is not at a system level. These are issues which keep getting flagged on a bank-to-bank, individual case basis. There is no cause for concern,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI.

What prompted RBI scrutiny of PSL classification?

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, the country’s largest and second-largest private sector lenders, had to set aside additional standard asset provisions in the October–December quarter (Q3FY26) due to the misclassification of some agricultural loans as priority sector loans.

Following this, the RBI strengthened PSL compliance norms, mandating external auditor certificates from intermediaries to prevent double-claiming of loans. How large were the provisions made by private banks? While HDFC Bank set aside Rs 500 crore in Q3FY26, ICICI Bank took a larger hit of Rs 1,283 crore during the same period. Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, had also set aside provisions in the April–June quarter (Q1FY26) following a similar RBI exercise. What did RBI officials say on deviations by banks? “In a couple of banks, certain deviations were found in terms of classification of PSL. It is certainly not something which is found on a system-wide basis. These are some outlier classifications that we call out, and the banks accordingly do a reclassification. There is no system-level issue,” said Swaminathan J, deputy governor, RBI.

What changes are planned for the Kisan Credit Card scheme? Separately, the RBI said it has comprehensively reviewed the Kisan Credit Card scheme to expand coverage, streamline operational aspects and address emerging requirements. As a result, the central bank said it will issue a revised set of instructions to banks on the KCC scheme, consolidating guidelines relating to agriculture and allied activities. What will the revised KCC guidelines include? “The proposed guidelines include, among others, standardisation of crop seasons, extension of KCC tenure to six years, alignment of drawing limits with the scale of finance for each crop season, and inclusion of expenses on technological interventions,” the RBI said.