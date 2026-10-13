RBI extends forex risk reserve requirement to banks' own hedging contracts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the foreign exchange risk reserve (FERR) requirement to rupee derivative contracts undertaken by authorised dealers to hedge currency risks on their own assets and liabilities. Unlike the existing reserve requirement on contracts with users, which applies only above a notional value of $2 million, the new directions specify no threshold.

Under the revised directions, authorised dealers will have to maintain a reserve equivalent to 20 per cent of the rupee value of the notional amount of each eligible derivative contract in which they purchase foreign currency against the rupee. The reserve will have to be deposited in cash with the RBI daily and maintained until the contract is terminated.

The existing FERR requirement applies to rupee derivative contracts undertaken with users for hedging current account transactions, provided the notional value exceeds the equivalent of $2 million and the user is purchasing foreign currency against the rupee. Those directions also treat attempts by users to circumvent the threshold by splitting transactions across one or more authorised dealers as a violation. Separately, the central bank has restricted the use of non-deliverable derivative contracts (NDDCs) involving the rupee offered to non-residents to hedging purposes. Previously, authorised dealer Category-I banks with an operating IFSC Banking Unit and standalone primary dealers authorised as Category-III dealers could offer such contracts to non-residents without any restriction on purpose.