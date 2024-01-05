Home / Finance / News / RBI gives clarity to 'politically exposed persons' term to meet FATF norms

RBI gives clarity to 'politically exposed persons' term to meet FATF norms

They are individuals entrusted with prominent public functions by a foreign country, including the heads of states or governments

RBI
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for politically exposed persons (PEPs) who transact with regulated entities (REs), seeking to comply with the recommendations of intergovernmental organisation Financial Action Task Force (FATF),

PEPs are individuals entrusted with prominent public functions by a foreign country, including the heads of states/governments, senior politicians, senior government or judicial or military officers, senior executives of state-owned corporations and important political party officials, said the RBI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This change is expected to provide more clarity to undertake Customer Due Diligence (CDD), said the RBI in a communication to REs.

REs have the option of establishing a relationship with PEPs (whether as customer or beneficial owner). REs have to perform the regular customer due diligence and also follow additional conditions prescribed by the RBI to transact with PEPs.

Some additional conditions include establishing an appropriate risk management system to determine whether the customer or the beneficial owner is a PEP. REs have to take reasonable measures for establishing the source of funds/ wealth. They also need to get approval from senior management to open an account for a PEP.

Defining PEP is seen as a move to comply with the FATF’s recommendations, as the term was not mentioned in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. This would have been seen as a regulatory gap from the FATF country review perspective.

FATF defines PEP as an individual who is or has been entrusted with a prominent function. Many such individuals hold positions that can be abused for the purpose of laundering illicit funds or other predicate offences such as corruption or bribery.

“Because of the risks associated with PEPs, the FATF Recommendations require the application of additional AML/CFT measures to business relationships with PEPs.  These requirements are preventive (not criminal) in nature, and should not be interpreted as meaning that all PEPs are involved in criminal activity,” said the FATF website.

Also Read

FATF removes offshore tax haven Cayman Islands from its 'grey list'

SBI-backed payment aggregator Cashfree unveils first no-code KYC link

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

State Bank of India concludes placement of $250 million green bond

Bandhan Bank advances in Q3 FY24 increase by 18.6% to Rs 1.6 trn

Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

Record borrowing by states to widen spread over govt bond yield: Traders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFATFReserve BankRBI repo rateRBI Policye-KYC

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story