RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

Government bond yields softened on Tuesday following dovish remarks by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra in an interview to Business Standard published today, which reduced unease over the future interest rate trajectory, said dealers.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond opened at 6.30 per cent against the previous close of 6.33 per cent. However, the yield inched up during the day as state-owned banks sold bonds at a profit, coupled with muted activity by private banks, said dealers. The benchmark yield settled at 6.32 per cent.

In the interview, Malhotra said that if the inflation outlook turns out to be below projections, it would open up policy space, and the RBI would carefully assess the incoming data and the evolving outlook to chart the future course of monetary policy in order to strike the right growth-inflation balance. Malhotra also said the shift in stance should not be interpreted as an immediate reversal in the policy cycle.

ALSO READ: Policy space to open up if inflation is below projections: RBI Governor “The RBI Governor has today taken pains to assuage the frayed nerves of the debt markets by clarifying that the change in stance is a dynamic and evolving process, more attuned to the middle point of immediate present and imminent future in a world besieged with VUCA/BANI, which should have a sobering effect on longer-tenor yields that had vaulted in an auto-pilot mode as the broader markets (sans a minority) had not been bracing for the steep cut from the RBI,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

During the June policy review, the RBI had said that monetary policy had limited space to support growth after a 100 bps interest rate cut in quick succession since February 2025. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee had cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points during the June review—higher than market expectations—in the policy meeting earlier this month. The domestic rate-setting panel had changed the stance to neutral from accommodative, which had led to a surge in bond yields. “The strong opening was weighed by profit booking by PSU banks, and very little activity by private banks because the clarity is still not there. There were reports of Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions, and then this comment by the Governor has led the market to guess what amount of liquidity they are comfortable with,” said a dealer at a private bank.

The rise in crude oil prices also weighed on the bond market, said dealers. Brent crude oil prices rose by 1.5 per cent to $74.27 per barrel. Market participants said that if the oil price breaches $75 per barrel, it will push bond yields further. “In the current episode of higher oil prices, we expect the excise duty buffer to be the first line of defence, before the government considers passing higher global crude oil prices into retail prices. Accordingly, we expect CPI to remain insulated from the global crude oil price move amid rising tensions in the Middle East,” Barclays said in a note on the impact on India due to the rise in oil prices.

On the other hand, the rupee depreciated against the dollar to settle at its lowest level in over two months, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and renewed trade concerns after US President Donald Trump signalled the imminent imposition of tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. The rupee settled at 86.25 per dollar, its lowest since 9 April. “This depreciation was primarily driven by geopolitical uncertainties, prevailing risk-off sentiments, and rising crude oil prices, which collectively pressured the local currency. Additionally, robust dollar demand from oil importers and a short-covering rally observed after a technical breakout contributed to the rupee’s decline,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.