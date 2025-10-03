RBI grants FIDC self-regulatory status to oversee non-bank lending sector

The Reserve Bank of India granted "self-regulatory organisation" status to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) on Friday to help ensure regulatory compliance in the non-banking lending sector.

Self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are expected to help develop industry standards and best practices, and ensure that members adhere to these. They are also expected to ally with the RBI to ensure better compliance with regulatory guidelines and for the detection of early warning signals, among other things.

Last year, the RBI released a framework for the recognition of SROs in the financial markets space, and granted SRO status to the Fintech Association For Consumer Empowerment in the financial technology (fintech) sector.