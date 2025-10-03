Home / Finance / News / RBI grants FIDC self-regulatory status to oversee non-bank lending sector

RBI grants FIDC self-regulatory status to oversee non-bank lending sector

The FIDC is a representative body of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) registered with the RBI

NBFC
Almost all the leading NBFCs across the country are members of this organisation, according to its website.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India granted "self-regulatory organisation" status to the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) on Friday to help ensure regulatory compliance in the non-banking lending sector.

Self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are expected to help develop industry standards and best practices, and ensure that members adhere to these. They are also expected to ally with the RBI to ensure better compliance with regulatory guidelines and for the detection of early warning signals, among other things.

Last year, the RBI released a framework for the recognition of SROs in the financial markets space, and granted SRO status to the Fintech Association For Consumer Empowerment in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

On Friday, the central bank said it received three applications to be recognised as self-regulatory organisations in the NBFC space, including the FIDC.

The FIDC is a representative body of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) registered with the RBI. Almost all the leading NBFCs across the country are members of this organisation, according to its website.

"The remaining two applications were not considered since they were incomplete as on the last date of submission of application," RBI said, without naming them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lower CASA ratios, declining FDS raise deposit stability concerns for bank

Govt looks to address gaps used to illegally transfer forex overseas

Nearly 4,000 GST complaints filed in first week of reforms, says govt

India Ratings downgrades Wapcos loans on stretched working capital cycle

Slower growth, under-target inflation will prompt another rate cut: BMI

Topics :Finance NewsRBIlendingNBFCs

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story