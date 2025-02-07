Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra cautions lenders against rising digital frauds

RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra cautions lenders against rising digital frauds

The governor said the RBI is introducing an exclusive domain name for banks called 'bank.in', while for non-bank entities in the financial sector the domain name will be 'fin.in'

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Guv
Fraudsters typically use wrong domain names to deceive victims into revealing sensitive information or making fraudulent transactions
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reserve Bnk of India governor on Friday cautioned lenders against rising instances of frauds in digital payments and said that the regulator will launch secure website domain names to curb such fraudulent practices.

"Increased instances of fraud in digital payments are a significant concern," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who is an engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, said while announcing the policy decision.

As Indian banks and consumers adopt new technology, risks of cyber attacks, digital frauds, data breaches and operational failures have increased, with the RBI repeatedly cautioning lenders about growing cyber security risks.

Fraudsters typically use wrong domain names to deceive victims into revealing sensitive information or making fraudulent transactions.

This tactic relies on users not noticing the subtle difference in the lender's domain name.

Exclusive internet domain names, on the other hand, establish a unique online identity for entities, enhancing recognition and credibility.

Also Read

Forex reserves up $1.1 bn at $630.6 bn after rising $5.58 bn in last week

Banks to have 'bank.in' internet domain name, non-banks 'fin.in': RBI

RBI proposes AFA for online international card not present transactions

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%: A look at latest policy rates

RBI announces first rate cut in nearly 5 years, keeps stance 'neutral'

The governor said the RBI is introducing an exclusive domain name for banks called 'bank.in', while for non-bank entities in the financial sector the domain name will be 'fin.in'.

The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar, while actual registrations will commence in April 2025, he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI MPC 2025 LIVE: FY25 GDP projected at 6.6%, FY25 inflation at 4.8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

MSMEs upbeat about business growth, plan to increase workforce: Survey

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, continues with 'neutral' stance

Rupee recovers 16 paise from all-time low level to 87.43 against dollar

RBI to cut rate for first time in 5 yrs to boost economy as inflation slows

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaSanjay MalhotraRBI GovernorBank fraudbanking fraud

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story