RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

A Reuters survey suggests that more than 70 per cent of analysts anticipate the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent. However, some experts argue that the rate may stay unchanged, given that inflation remains above the central bank’s target range.
9:04 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: GDP projections under scrutiny
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) GDP growth forecasts remain a key area of focus for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), particularly in light of sluggish growth in Q2FY25 and lower-than-expected first advance estimates.
In December 2024, the RBI revised its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year downward to 6.6 per cent, compared to the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. The forecast for Q3FY25 was also adjusted to 6.8 per cent from 7.4 per cent, while Q4FY25 was revised to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent. Additionally, the RBI lowered its Q1FY26 growth estimate to 6.9 per cent from 7.3 per cent and revised its projection for the September quarter of FY26 to 7.3 per cent.
8:15 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Governor Malhotra likely to announce 25 bps rate cut: SBI Research
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is underway, with expectations that Governor Malhotra may lower the repo rate by 25 basis points, according to a report by SBI Research.
The report further suggests that the total rate reduction during this cycle could reach at least 75 basis points. It anticipates two consecutive rate cuts in February and April 2025, followed by a pause in June. The second phase of reductions could commence in October 2025.
7:57 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control
Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control, possibly cutting interest rates for the first time in two years. Most economists predict a 25 bps rate cut to 6.25 per cent, while some analysts believe there’s a chance of a larger 50 bps cut. The RBI’s stance may also shift its focus towards boosting economic growth amid global uncertainties.
7:44 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: RBI revised its GDP growth forecast in last MPC policy meet
In its last monetary policy meet, RBI revised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) downward from 7.2 per cent to 6.6 per cent, with quarterly estimates also trimmed. For the third quarter of FY25, the growth forecast was lowered from 7.4 per cent to 6.8 per cent, while for the fourth quarter, it was reduced to 7.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent.
7:35 AM
RBI MPC meeting Feb 2025 updates: What to expect from today's monetary policy meet
According to reports, Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control, raising the possibility of an interest rate cut for the first time in two years. A shift in the RBI’s stance towards a more accommodative approach is expected, as policymakers focus on supporting economic growth amid global uncertainties. However, any rate reduction is expected to be gradual and data-dependent.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the leadership of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra began its three-day meeting on February 5, Wednesday, with a key announcement on interest rates set for February 7. This will be the first MPC meeting since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das’s tenure. Markets are eagerly awaiting a possible rate cut, with reports predicting a 25 basis points reduction. If this happens, the benchmark lending rate would drop to 6.25 per cent from the current 6.5 per cent.
While speculation surrounds the potential rate cut, the RBI has already been working to improve liquidity. Last month, the central bank introduced measures to inject Rs 1.5 trillion into the financial system. In December 2024, a similar move was made with a Rs 1.16 trillion liquidity boost, following a 50 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). According to Bloomberg, Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control, raising the possibility of an interest rate cut for the first time in two years. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate a 25 basis points (bps) reduction in the repo rate to 6.25 per cent, while some analysts suggest a larger 50 bps cut could also be on the table. A shift in the RBI’s stance towards a more accommodative approach is expected, as policymakers focus on supporting economic growth amid global uncertainties.
In the previous MPC meeting, led by the former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the repo rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was reduced by 50 basis points, with RBI injecting Rs 1 trillion into the banking system to enhance liquidity. A key measure in the December policy was a 50 basis point (bps) cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent, aimed at injecting Rs 1.16 lakh crore into the banking system in two tranches. As the February 7 announcement approaches, all eyes will be on the RBI for further clarity on the country’s monetary policy direction.