RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: MPC to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under the leadership of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra began its three-day meeting on February 5, Wednesday, with a key announcement on interest rates set for February 7. This will be the first MPC meeting since Governor Sanjay Malhotra took office in December 2024, following the end of Shaktikanta Das’s tenure. Markets are eagerly awaiting a possible rate cut, with reports predicting a 25 basis points reduction. If this happens, the benchmark lending rate would drop to 6.25 per cent from the current 6.5 per cent.

While speculation surrounds the potential rate cut, the RBI has already been working to improve liquidity. Last month, the central bank introduced measures to inject Rs 1.5 trillion into the financial system. In December 2024, a similar move was made with a Rs 1.16 trillion liquidity boost, following a 50 basis point reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) . According to Bloomberg, Malhotra may prioritise economic growth over inflation control, raising the possibility of an interest rate cut for the first time in two years. Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate a 25 basis points (bps) reduction in the repo rate to 6.25 per cent, while some analysts suggest a larger 50 bps cut could also be on the table. A shift in the RBI’s stance towards a more accommodative approach is expected, as policymakers focus on supporting economic growth amid global uncertainties.

In the previous MPC meeting, led by the former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the repo rate remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent. However, the cash reserve ratio (CRR) was reduced by 50 basis points, with RBI injecting Rs 1 trillion into the banking system to enhance liquidity. A key measure in the December policy was a 50 basis point (bps) cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent, aimed at injecting Rs 1.16 lakh crore into the banking system in two tranches. As the February 7 announcement approaches, all eyes will be on the RBI for further clarity on the country’s monetary policy direction.