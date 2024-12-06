RBI MPC LIVE: Das to announce decision on interest rate today amid speculations over his extension
BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision today at 10 am after the conclusion of the three-day monetary policy panel meeting, amid high inflation and weak GDP growth numbers. There is no clarity on whether Governor Shaktikanta Das, the chair of the panel, will continue in office after his term ends this month. He was appointed governor in December 2018 the day after Urjit Patel had resigned. He got an extension in 2021.
The RBI’s MPC is expected to discuss several crucial factors, including interest rates, inflation, economic growth projections, and the impact of global oil prices. A decision on the repo rate will be made after cautiously assessing these factors in the context of India’s economic health. Experts believe that the RBI is likely to maintain the current repo rate while possibly adjusting the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to address mixed economic trends.
The December meeting follows a period of challenging economic conditions, with India’s GDP growth for the July-September quarter recording a seven-quarter low of just 5.4 per cent. Additionally, October’s inflation rate surged to 6.2 per cent, surpassing the RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent. These economic pressures are likely to influence the MPC’s policy stance.
At its last meeting in October 2024, the RBI chose to maintain the repo rate at 6.5 per cent, marking a continuation of its cautious approach to Monetary Policy. This upcoming review, however, is expected to be scrutinised closely due to various macroeconomic indicators, including India's recent GDP growth data and inflation figures.
The live-streamed announcement will be available on multiple platforms. Viewers can tune in to the Business Standard YouTube channel for the live broadcast. Additionally, the RBI’s official social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube will also stream the event. The post-announcement press conference will be available live on these platforms as well. You can also follow live updates of Governor Das’s speech on Business Standard.
7:41 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 Live Updates: RBI’s MPC expected to discuss several crucial factors
7:33 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 Live Updates: Recent Monetary Policy decisions
At its October meeting, the MPC maintained the repo rate at 6.5 per cent and shifted its policy stance to neutral, which could signal future rate cuts depending on economic conditions. The standing deposit facility rate remains at 6.25 per cent, while the marginal standing facility rate stands at 6.75 per cent.
7:24 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 Live Updates: Where to watch live announcement
7:13 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 LIVE Updates: Will RBI cut repo rate?
With the economy facing significant challenges, market experts are eager to see if the RBI will cut the repo rate to stimulate growth. Despite weaker-than-expected GDP performance, analysts, including 21 out of 25 surveyed by Bloomberg, predict the MPC will keep the status quo for the eleventh consecutive meeting. This suggests the repo rate will likely remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
6:55 AM
Governor Das to announce decision on interest rate amid speculations over his extension
There is no clarity on whether Governor Shaktikanta Das, the chair of the panel, will continue in office after his term ends this month. Shaktikanta Das was in the Indian Administrative Service. He was appointed governor in December 2018 the day after Urjit Patel had resigned. He got an extension in 2021 and completes his current term next week. The MPC meeting is important because it decides the course of interest rates
6:52 AM
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Dec 2024 Live Updates: RBI’s recent Monetary Policy decisions
6:50 AM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision today at 10 am
First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST