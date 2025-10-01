RBI MPC meeting Live updates: Will repo rate hold at 5.5% or see a cut; policy decision out today
RBI MPC Meeting October 2025 Live Updates: Guv Sanjay Malhotra to announce Monetary Policy Committee's decision today at 10 am; catch all the live updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) October meeting at 10 am on Wednesday. His address will be streamed live on the central bank’s YouTube channel, X account and website. A press conference will follow at noon on the same platforms, offering further insights into policy decisions. The October MPC meeting was held from September 29 to October 1. The remaining meetings for 2025-26 (FY26) are scheduled for December 3-5 and February 4-6, 2026.
Economists expect the RBI to keep policy rates unchanged, though some see scope for a cut. A Business Standard poll showed most economists anticipate a status quo, while a few, including the State Bank of India, project another 25-basis-point (bps) reduction. One basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point.
At its last meeting held from August 4 to 6, the MPC kept the repo rate steady at 5.5 per cent after three consecutive cuts earlier in 2025, which reduced it from 6.5 per cent. While the inflation forecast was lowered, the committee retained its ‘neutral’ stance. The RBI’s rate-setting body has cut the repo rate since February before pausing in August. The October review, which began on September 29, lasted two days.
8:18 AM
7:42 AM
7:21 AM
6:50 AM
6:48 AM
6:45 AM
First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 6:44 AM IST