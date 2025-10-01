Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises real GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Rishika Agarwal
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and maintained the policy stance at 'neutral', Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced. 
Malhotra said that rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will have a sobering impact on inflation, while stimulating consumption and growth.
 
"After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic conditions and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent", said the RBI governor.
 
According to analysts, the committee was likely to revise the inflation forecast; however, a repo rate cut was not expected.
 
 
During its August meeting, the MPC retained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent after slashing it by 100 basis points (bps) in three consecutive cuts since February. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The rate cuts brought down the repo rate from 6.5 per cent in February. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.
 
The central bank also revised its Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation projections downward due to softer food prices and easing global commodity costs. In its August MPC meeting, RBI maintained its stance as 'neutral.' The stance was shifted from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' in the June MPC meeting.
 
The MPC had also kept its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.5 per cent, supported by resilient domestic demand, government capital spending, and improving rural consumption.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

