RBI Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision today at 10 am

RBI policy: In the last bi-monthly announcement in August, the MPC decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the third time in a row. Check all LIVE updates for today's MPC here

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) at 10 a.m. on Friday. After the announcement, he will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. to discuss the economic situation of the country and the MPC's expectations. 

9:31 AM

Global macroeconomic backdrop remains complicated: Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank Siddhartha Sanyal

8:26 AM

RBI policy meeting: Any announcement related to Rs 2,000 bank notes will be watched closely

8:12 AM

RBI policy: All eyes on MPC announcement by Shaktikanta Das today

9:31 AM

Global macroeconomic backdrop remains complicated: Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank Siddhartha Sanyal

Chief Economist of Bandhan Bank, Siddhartha Sanyal, said, "The global macroeconomic backdrop remains complicated with uncertainties around growth. This will prompt the MPC to stay watchful, with a likely guidance of rates to remain higher for longer.
 

8:57 AM

RBI expected to maintain a status quo on policy rates: CRISIL Chief Economist D Joshi

CRISIL Chief Economist D Joshi, said, I think that between the last MPC meeting in August and this time, inflation has gone up, growth remains strong while global factors have turned a little adverse in the sense that the US Federal Reserve is still aggressive in its stance, which has led to hardening of yields. In this situation, the central bank is expected to maintain a status quo on policy rates in the ensuing policy.

8:26 AM

RBI policy meeting: Any announcement related to Rs 2,000 bank notes will be watched closely

All eyes will be on any announcement related to Rs 2,000 bank notes. Last month, RBI extended the special drive to withdraw the bank notes from the system by another week, till October 7.
 
The central bank said that the public has returned Rs 3.42 trillion of the Rs 2,000 notes since May 19. These notes were either deposited or exchanged at bank branches till September 29, and represent 96 per cent of the outstanding currency in circulation.
 
The RBI also said that the Rs 2,000 notes shall continue to be legal tender even after October 7, but can be exchanged only at RBI offices. They cannot be deposited or exchanged at bank branches.

8:18 AM

RBI policy: Will withdrawal of accommodation continue?

During the last MPC announcement, Das said, "The MPC also decided by a majority of 5 out of 6 members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth."
 
The RBI's stance in this policy announcement will be watched by markets and policymakers closely. 

8:12 AM

RBI policy: All eyes on MPC announcement by Shaktikanta Das today

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is all set to announce the MPC decision on repo rate hike today. He will make the announcement at 10 am. 

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:09 AM IST

