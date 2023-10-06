RBI Policy LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision today at 10 am

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) at 10 a.m. on Friday. After the announcement, he will hold a press conference at 12 p.m. to discuss the economic situation of the country and the MPC's expectations. In the last bi-monthly announcement in August, the MPC decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the third time in a row. The committee has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year till April 2023. Since then, it has continued with the pause. The RBI MPC also retained its stance of withdrawal of accommodation. In Friday's RBI policy announcement, experts suggest that the MPC is likely to retain the repo rate amid inflation concerns and other global factors. The RBI has been mandated by the Centre to ensure the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data. Nevertheless, the softening in prices of agriculture commodities since August has offered the MPC some breathing space, which may allow it to refrain from any rate action at the moment. According to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, the retail inflation is likely to ease by December as seasonal factors become more favourable. In a recent interview, he said that sharp spikes in food prices have been the main driver for inflation as erratic weather conditions hurt the production of staples like vegetables, milk and cereals. The RBI has forecast retail inflation falling to 5.7 per cent in the December quarter, cooling further to 5.4 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24). Check all the LIVE updates on the RBI policy meeting here. Read More