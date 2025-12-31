RBI warns of risks in bank-NBFC interlinkages, asset concentration

The Reserve Bank of India has red-flagged concentration risks for banks as they increasingly buy loans originated from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to scale up their retail portfolios.

Moreover, banks are acquiring around 80 per cent of these assets through a limited number of NBFCs, which could create correlated risk and amplification of stress, the RBI’s Financial Stability Report, released on Wednesday, said.

Why is the RBI concerned about banks buying NBFC-originated loans?

“Banks are increasingly acquiring these assets to scale their retail portfolios, earn higher yields, and meet priority-sector targets,” the report said, while observing that the credit performance of acquired pools by public sector banks has been weaker than their own originations, with direct assignment and co-lending pools showing higher loan losses.

Private banks, on the other hand, have acquired pools that performed better. What does the report say about overall NBFC sector risk? The report further said the overall risk in the NBFC sector, as reflected in the non-banking stability indicator (NBSI), rose in September 2025 compared to its eight-year low in September 2024. The NBSI, however, remained below the long-term average and steady vis-à-vis the March 2025 position, aided by improvement in asset quality and liquidity. How have bank–NBFC interlinkages evolved in recent years? The report noted that in recent years, bank–NBFC interlinkages have evolved beyond the traditional lending-borrowing channel as NBFCs increasingly sell or securitise their retail and MSME loan portfolios. Banks are not only extending credit to NBFCs but also acquiring NBFC-originated assets through transfer of loan and securitisation, including direct assignment, pass-through certificates, and co-lending arrangements.

What trends are seen in asset quality of transferred loan pools? According to the report, asset quality of direct assignments has steadily improved for both public sector banks and private sector banks. Gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratios declined over time, with private banks consistently showing lower stress than public sector lenders, indicating better underwriting and monitoring in transferred pools. The GNPA ratio of public sector banks for direct assignments was 7.7 per cent at end-September, marginally down from 7.8 per cent at end-March 2025. In March 2024, the ratio stood at 8.5 per cent. The GNPA ratio for private banks at end-September was 1.5 per cent, compared with 1.4 per cent at end-March 2025.

How does asset quality compare in co-lending portfolios? For co-lending, GNPA ratios are higher than for direct assignment, especially for public sector banks, suggesting relatively greater risk in co-originated portfolios. However, asset quality improved by September 2025, indicating stabilisation as frameworks mature. The GNPA ratio of public sector banks was 5.7 per cent at end-September, while that of private banks was 2 per cent at end-September 2025. How concentrated are banks’ exposures to NBFC originators? Data showed that the top five originators account for a large majority of exposures in direct assignment, co-lending, and pass-through certificates. By September 2025, co-lending concentration rose to around 85 per cent, highlighting reliance on a small set of large NBFC partners. On the other hand, concentration in direct assignment and pass-through certificates has eased modestly over time but remains elevated in the mid-70 per cent range, implying limited diversification.