Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Retail credit growth moderates to 16.6% in June 2024, shows RBI data

Retail credit growth moderates to 16.6% in June 2024, shows RBI data

Growth in personal loans; credit to NBFC down sharply

personal loan
It is advisable to prioritise timely payments of personal loan to avoid penalties and maintain a positive credit score. Photo: Shutterstock
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The retail loan growth declined to 16.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June 2024 from 21.3 per cent a year ago, largely due to sharp moderation in credit in the personal loan segment.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that growth in the other personal loan category, which consists mainly of unsecured credit, fell sharply to 13.2 per cent YoY in June 2024 from 28.4 per cent in June 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, credit growth to ‘housing,’ the largest constituent of the segment, accelerated to 18.2 per cent YoY from 14.8 per cent YoY. The credit growth numbers exclude the impact of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.

The RBI in its statement said non-food credit grew by 13.9 per cent in June 2024, down from 16.3 per cent in June 2023. Credit to industry inched up to 7.7 per cent YoY in June 2024 compared with 7.4 per cent a year ago. There was a slight improvement in credit to large industries at 6.9 per cent in June 2024 from 5.4 per cent a year ago.

Among major industries, while YoY growth in credit to food processing and infrastructure was higher in June 2024, credit growth in basic metal and metal products and textiles moderated, the RBI said.

Credit growth to the services sector moderated substantially to 15.1 per cent YoY in June 2024 from 26.8 per cent a year ago, primarily driven down by lower credit growth in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and trade segments, the RBI said.

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari requests withdrawal of GST on life, health insurance premiums

Most fintech, banking apps tap into users' location, other information

RBI to keep popular govt bond tenors free of foreign investment curbs

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar during early trade

RBI to hold interest rates steady in August, first cut expected in Q4: Poll


Credit to NBFCs grew by 8.5 per cent YoY in June 2024, down sharply from 34.7 per cent a year ago. Credit to trade declined to 14.8 per cent from 18.5 per cent in June 2023.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities remained robust at 17.4 per cent YoY in June 2024. However, it was lower compared with 19.7 per cent in June 2023, the RBI said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Navi Finserv closes $38 mn personal loan securitisation deal with JP Morgan

RBI's risk weighting hike: Mutual fund funding to NBFCs continues to grow

Rajib Kumar Mishra ceases to be chairman of PFS after Sebi's order

Moneyboxx Finance Q3 results: Profit at Rs 2 cr, total income at Rs 33.5 cr

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Manika Batra's match at 8:30 PM; Alcaraz into quarters

Topics :NBFC sectorPersonal loansRetail credit

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story