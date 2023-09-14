Home / Finance / News / RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

In terms of the framework, once an NBFC is classified as NBFC-UL, it shall be subject to enhanced regulatory requirement, at least for a period of five years

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced the list of non-banking financial corporations (NBFC)s in the upper layer under scale-based regulation for NBFCs for the year 2023-24.

The RBI had issued the scale based regulation (SBR) on October 22, 2021. The framework categorises NBFCs in Base Layer (NBFC-BL), Middle Layer (NBFC-ML), Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and Top Layer (NBFC-TL) and gives the methodology to identify the NBFCs in the Upper Layer as per their asset size and scoring methodology. Accordingly, the 2023-24 list of NBFC-UL is as under:

Name of the NBFC

LIC Housing Finance Limited
Bajaj Finance Limited
Shriram Finance Limited (formerly Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited)
Tata Sons Private Limited
L & T Finance Limited
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
Tata Capital Financial Services Limited
PNB Housing Finance Limited
HDB Financial Services Limited
Aditya Birla Finance Limited
Muthoot Finance Limited
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.

RBI further said on the website that despite qualifying for identification as NBFC-UL as per scoring methodology, TMF Business Services Limited (formerly Tata Motors Finance Limited) is not being included in the list of NBFC-UL in the current review due to its ongoing business reorganisation.

In terms of the framework, once an NBFC is classified as NBFC-UL, it shall be subject to enhanced regulatory requirement, at least for a period of five years from its classification in the layer, even in case it does not meet the parametric criteria in the subsequent year/s.

Also Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance zooms 9% on dividend proposal, fund raising plan

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

Piramal Enterprises surges 9% on plan to consider share buyback on July 28

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

Focusing on enabling UPI, e-rupee interoperability, says RBI deputy guv

FADA seeks reduction in GST rates for entry-level two-wheelers to 18%

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Fund review: ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund

Cashfree Payments launches one-step UPI payment solution for businesses

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNBFCsIndian banking systemLIC Housing FinanceBajaj FinanceShriram Transport Finance CompanyTata SonsL&T FinancePiramal CapitalCholamandalam Investment and Finance CompanyIndiabulls Housing Finance LimitedMahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesTata Capital Financial ServicesPNB Housing Finance LtdHDB Financial servicesAditya Birla FinanceMuthoot FinanceBajaj Housing Finance Limited

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story