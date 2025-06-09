Home / Finance / News / RBI's revised QA norms to boost compliance, broaden microfinance reach

RBI's revised QA norms to boost compliance, broaden microfinance reach

Industry body says lowering QA threshold for NBFC-MFIs to 60% will improve compliance, enable diversification, and support long-term sector sustainability

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
RBI, Reserve Bank of India(Photo: Reuters)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) revised qualifying asset (QA) criteria will enhance compliance while empowering institutions to build a more balanced portfolio, the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said on Monday.
 
On Friday, the regulator relaxed the qualifying asset requirement for non-banking financial company-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to 60 per cent of total assets, down from 75 per cent earlier. This means MFIs must now maintain 60 per cent of their assets in microfinance loans, instead of the earlier 75 per cent.
 
The decision will enable NBFC-MFIs to extend their reach to the “missing middle” — through products designed for clients transitioning to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), micro-housing, and related sectors, MFIN said. It added that the move would strengthen the sector’s long-term sustainability while keeping the core microfinance mission intact.
 
In a press release, MFIN said: “The revised 60 per cent qualifying asset requirement is expected to enhance compliance across NBFC-MFIs by addressing the systemic reasons behind earlier breaches, and empower institutions to build a more balanced portfolio.”
 
 
Over the past three years, MFIN has actively engaged with the RBI, advocating for a more realistic and balanced QA threshold that aligns with the policy objective of keeping NBFC-MFIs focused on microfinance, while also reducing the incidence of regulatory breaches.
 
“This regulatory change demonstrates the responsiveness of the RBI to the genuine demands of the industry,” said Alok Misra, CEO and Director of MFIN. “It will help NBFC-MFIs remain in regulatory compliance at all times, diversify to some extent, and yet retain focus on microfinance.”
 
This significant policy update is expected to ease compliance challenges and allow NBFC-MFIs to better serve microfinance clients while managing portfolio risks.
 
The QA norm was originally introduced in 2011 when the RBI created the NBFC-MFI category, setting the threshold at “not less than 85 per cent of its net assets,” with “net assets” defined as total assets excluding cash, bank balances, and money market instruments.
 
In March 2022, the RBI revised this to 75 per cent of total assets to offer flexibility and promote innovation in meeting evolving credit needs. However, the change inadvertently tightened the framework, leading to frequent breaches of the norm.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SPMCIL delivers 3.4 metric tonnes of refined gold to RBI in FY25: FM

Premium

Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for transition to universal bank

RBI to end daily VRR auctions from June 11 as liquidity improves

New business premium of life insurers in May grows around 13%, shows data

Microfinance in vicious cycle of debt, high rates, warns RBI deputy guv

Topics :RBI PolicyRBINBFCs

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story