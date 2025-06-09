RBI's revised QA norms to boost compliance, broaden microfinance reach

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) revised qualifying asset (QA) criteria will enhance compliance while empowering institutions to build a more balanced portfolio, the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said on Monday. The’s (RBI’s) revised qualifying asset (QA) criteria will enhance compliance while empowering institutions to build a more balanced portfolio, the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said on Monday.

On Friday, the regulator relaxed the qualifying asset requirement for non-banking financial company-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to 60 per cent of total assets, down from 75 per cent earlier. This means MFIs must now maintain 60 per cent of their assets in microfinance loans, instead of the earlier 75 per cent.

The decision will enable NBFC-MFIs to extend their reach to the “missing middle” — through products designed for clients transitioning to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), micro-housing, and related sectors, MFIN said. It added that the move would strengthen the sector’s long-term sustainability while keeping the core microfinance mission intact.

In a press release, MFIN said: “The revised 60 per cent qualifying asset requirement is expected to enhance compliance across NBFC-MFIs by addressing the systemic reasons behind earlier breaches, and empower institutions to build a more balanced portfolio.” ALSO READ: RBI to end daily VRR auctions from June 11 as liquidity improves Over the past three years, MFIN has actively engaged with the RBI, advocating for a more realistic and balanced QA threshold that aligns with the policy objective of keeping NBFC-MFIs focused on microfinance, while also reducing the incidence of regulatory breaches. “This regulatory change demonstrates the responsiveness of the RBI to the genuine demands of the industry,” said Alok Misra, CEO and Director of MFIN. “It will help NBFC-MFIs remain in regulatory compliance at all times, diversify to some extent, and yet retain focus on microfinance.”