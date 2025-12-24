RBI postpones Phase 2 of cheque clearing rollout until further notice

The second phase of the cheque clearing system has been postponed until further notice to allow more time for banks to streamline their operations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. Earlier, lenders were asked to have a continuous cheque clearing system instead of the fixed batch format from October 4, 2025, to ensure more customer convenience.

What changes did RBI announce on Phase 2 and session timings?

“Implementation of Phase 2 is being postponed, until further notice, to allow more time for banks to streamline their operations. Also, the timing of the presentation session is modified to 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM and the timing of the confirmation session is modified to 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM,” RBI said.

How will continuous cheque clearing work under the new system? Under the new system, cheques received by bank branches will be scanned and sent to the clearing house continuously during the presentation session, which runs from 10 am to 4 pm. The clearing house will release the cheque images to drawee banks on a continuous basis. Each cheque will now be settled on a near real-time basis, instead of the current T+1-day clearing cycle. What is Phase 1 and how long does it run? Phase 1 started from October 4, 2025, to January 2, 2026, wherein drawee banks are required to confirm cheques presented on them by the end of the confirmation session. Else, those will be deemed to have been approved and included for settlement. Item expiry time for all cheques is set as 7 pm in this phase.

What was planned under Phase 2 and what would have changed? Phase 2 was expected to start from January 3, 2026, wherein the item expiry time of cheques would be changed to T+3 hours. Cheques for which confirmation is not provided by the drawee bank in the prescribed three hours would be treated as deemed approved and included for settlement at 2:00 pm. What would the settlement timeline look like under Phase 2? Settlement would start arriving every hour from 11:00 am till the end of the confirmation session, based on the positive confirmations received from drawee banks and cheques considered deemed approved. Also, the presenting bank would process the same and release the payment to customers within one hour from successful settlement, subject to usual safeguards.