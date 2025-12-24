I-T dept flags discrepancies in returns, extends deadline to December 31

Tax officials have said failure to provide an adequate explanation could result in the department estimating household withdrawals at a higher level for tax calculations, according to the annexe reviewed by Business Standard.

“One common mismatch notice received is when an assessee sells a property and makes an FD from the money earned for investment in a new house within two years. The department does not check the income-tax return when the sale consideration is disclosed and likewise investment is also shown along with the capital gain and bank account number. But the assessee receives a notice when the FD value does not match its income disclosed in return, which is nil,” said Prakash Jotwani, a Mumbai-based lawyer.