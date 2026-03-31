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RBI's short forward book hits $77 billion, highest since March 2025

Central bank's net short dollar position in forward market rises sharply in February, with long-term tenures driving the increase

RBI, Reserve bank
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 8:13 PM IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose to $77.25 billion by the end of February, the highest since March 2025, the latest data by the central bank showed. The net short position by the end of January stood at $68.42 billion.
 
Short positions in less than one year remained unchanged at $28 billion, while those in longer-than-one-year tenures rose by around $9 billion to $49 billion.
 
Of the $77 billion net short dollar position, $10.9 billion was in one-month contracts, $5.9 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $11.7 billion is set to mature between three months and a year, and the remaining $49 billion was in contracts of more than a year.
 
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Topics :RBIForex Indian rupee

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

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