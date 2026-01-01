98.41% of ₹2,000 banknotes withdrawn since May 2023 returned: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 98.41 per cent of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

"The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹5,669 crore at the close of business on December 31, 2025," it said.

Thus, 98.41 per cent of the high-value banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have since been returned.