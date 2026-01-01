RBI relaxes risk-weight rules for NBFC infra loans, revises thresholds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday eased its proposed risk-weight framework for infrastructure lending by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) following industry feedback, as it retained key lender protection norms.

It has broadened the definition of “high-quality” infrastructure projects eligible for lower risk weights to include those where revenues arise from concessions or contracts granted by the Centre, state governments, public sector entities, or statutory and regulatory bodies.

The central bank has also significantly relaxed repayment thresholds linked to lower risk weights. The repayment requirement for assigning a 75 per cent risk weight has been reduced to 2 per cent from the earlier proposed 5 per cent, while the threshold for a 50 per cent risk weight has been cut to 5 per cent from 10 per cent. Repayments will continue to serve as a key indicator of risk reduction, with the regulator rejecting calls to scrap the thresholds altogether.