RBI announces ₹3 trillion liquidity injection through OMOs and FX swaps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a fresh round of liquidity measures through open market operations (OMOs) and a foreign exchange buy-sell swap, under which it will inject nearly Rs 3 trillion into the banking system. The central bank will purchase Government of India securities worth Rs 2 trillion through OMOs in four tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each, to be conducted on December 29, January 5, January 12 and January 22. In addition, the RBI will conduct a three-year USD/INR buy-sell swap of $10 billion on January 13.

What is the current liquidity position in the banking system?

According to the latest data, net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 54,851 crore as of Monday. Why is the RBI injecting such a large amount of liquidity? Money market participants were expecting a liquidity injection of at least Rs 2 trillion even before the central bank’s intervention in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales last week. They said the RBI’s move to inject nearly Rs 3 trillion of liquidity is primarily aimed at offsetting the liquidity drain caused by recent forex interventions, along with seasonal factors such as advance tax outflows and higher currency in circulation.

How did forex intervention tighten system liquidity? Last week, the central bank intervened aggressively in the foreign exchange market to stem the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. The currency had come under pressure amid uncertainty over a trade deal with the US and persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from the equity and debt markets. The strengthening of the rupee from 91 per dollar to 89 per dollar due to intervention has tightened system liquidity. What more could the RBI do if pressures persist? Any further action will depend on how liquidity conditions evolve and whether additional currency market intervention is required. The RBI could do more in the fourth quarter if pressures persist, but for now the step is seen as timely and adequate, market participants said.

“The market was expecting a minimum liquidity injection of around Rs 2 trillion, even before the central bank’s intervention last week. Given the scale of forex intervention already undertaken, the amount being injected now appears appropriate. This is also unlikely to be the last such move. Going ahead, the need for further liquidity support will depend on the extent of additional currency market intervention and how overall liquidity conditions evolve. If required, the Reserve Bank may do more in the fourth quarter, but for now this is a sizeable and timely response, considering the liquidity outlook,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.

What has the RBI said earlier about liquidity management? In the recently concluded monetary policy meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had assured markets that the central bank would ensure ample liquidity in the banking system, even without explicitly targeting surplus levels of around 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL). How are bond market participants reacting to the OMO plans? The central bank has infused Rs 1.45 trillion of durable liquidity so far in December through OMO purchases and forex buy-sell swaps. Bond market participants said that conducting OMO purchases in more liquid securities would improve participation and price discovery. OMOs in illiquid bonds often clear at 2 basis points to 5 basis points above market levels, as banks seek to lock in gains, reducing the effectiveness of such operations.

How much liquidity has the RBI injected this year? In the first half of the current calendar year, the RBI injected Rs 9.5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system. This helped shift liquidity conditions from a sustained deficit since mid-December 2024 to a surplus by end-March 2025. Of the total injection, Rs 5.2 trillion came through open market purchases, while long-term variable rate repo auctions and USD/INR buy-sell swaps added Rs 2.1 trillion and Rs 2.2 trillion, respectively. Why are bond yields still rising despite liquidity measures? Meanwhile, government bond yields have continued to rise even after the earlier liquidity announcement and the 25 basis points repo rate cut in early December, underscoring limited transmission to the bond market. With the RBI having exhausted its cash reserve ratio tool, OMOs remain the primary option to neutralise the negative liquidity impact of forex intervention, experts said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has risen by 12 basis points since the rate cut. What do economists expect from the latest OMOs and swaps? “This would take system liquidity to around 1 per cent of NDTL before March, indicating that the central bank is comfortable with a higher liquidity surplus. The scale of OMO purchases of around Rs 2 trillion in a single month, compared with the usual Rs 1 trillion, is expected to improve demand-supply dynamics in the bond market and ease pressure on yields. On the forex side, the $10 billion buy-sell swap is seen as addressing both rupee liquidity and dollar supply,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

What risks could limit a sustained fall in yields? Durable liquidity was estimated at around Rs 3.3 trillion as of mid-December and is expected to rise to about Rs 3.6-3.7 trillion by end-December, even after accounting for currency leakage and forex intervention. With the additional Rs 3 trillion injection, system liquidity is expected to remain comfortably above 1 per cent of NDTL well before March. However, some experts said the scope for a sustained decline in yields remains limited amid emerging fiscal concerns. Central government bond redemptions are estimated at around Rs 5.5 trillion in the next financial year, while additional borrowing pressure could emerge from states, keeping supply elevated.