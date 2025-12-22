Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls on NDF dollar demand after Friday rebound, ends at 89.65

Rupee falls on NDF dollar demand after Friday rebound, ends at 89.65

The rupee slipped to 89.72 per dollar on Monday on strong dollar buying in the NDF market, before trimming losses to close at 89.65 as dealers flagged a shift in RBI's approach

Indian Rupee, Rupee down
Rupee weakens on strong dollar bid in NDF. (Representational image from files)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After the sharp recovery on Friday, rupee fell again on Monday up to 89.72 per dollar — against the previous close of 89.30 — due to strong dollar bidding in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market. However, it regained some ground later to settle at 89.65 per dollar.
 
The sharp move on Friday marked a clear shift in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) approach, with the central bank allowing wider two-way movement in the currency, said dealers. It effectively levelled the playing field for both importers and exporters after the rupee swung dramatically from around 88 to nearly 91 without any meaningful correction, they said.
 
A combination of factors, including delay in securing a trade deal with the US coupled with foreign outflows, resulted in a sharp weakening of the rupee, which breached the 91/$ mark during the previous week. After a highly volatile week that saw the currency hit fresh lows for four consecutive sessions, the rupee ended the week about 1.3 per cent stronger against the dollar. It oscillated between 91.08 and 89.25 amid choppy trade.
 
“The RBI has allowed movement in the currency pair, thus giving importers and exporters equal opportunity after the big movement from almost 88 to 91 without any correction. The trade deal still hangs by the thread, with India and the US not blinking at the farm products opening,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
Market participants said that the RBI’s ability to intervene in the foreign exchange market could be constrained by its already large short positions in the NDF and onshore forward markets, prompting the central bank to potentially unwind some of the shorts built around the 88.80 level to preserve room for future intervention, if needed.
 
“In 2025, it is an observance that after rupee depreciates sharply, it once comes back to the level from where the depreciation started, giving that one chance to importers to hedge their exposure, but after that it also ends up making a new low with time,” said Kunal Sodhani, head of treasury, global trading centre, FX & rates treasury at Shinhan Bank India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Home loan book set to cross ₹10 trn in FY26 on strong demand: SBI chief

FM Sitharaman, MoS chair Finance, Corporate Affairs 'chintan shivir'

SBI to revisit construction finance policy for housing projects: Chairman

At $4.4 bn, Shriram Finance to get India's largest financial-sector FDI

Premium

Benign inflation outlook calls for lower real interest rates: RBI Guv

Topics :Indian rupeeRupeeRBI Policy

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story