RBI to review liquidity coverage ratio framework, issue a draft circular

In view of the sudden withdrawal of deposits through digital banking channels, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to review the liquidity ratio framework for banks and issue a draft circular shortly for public comments.

Banks covered under the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) framework are required to maintain a stock of high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) to cover the expected net cash outflows in the next 30 calendar days.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Securities that are eligible for the statutory liquidity ratio like central and state government bonds are reckoned as HQLA for the purpose of calculating LCR. Banks have to maintain 100 per cent LCR.

“…the recent episodes in some jurisdictions have demonstrated the increased ability of depositors to quickly withdraw or transfer deposits during times of stress, using digital banking channels. Such emerging risks may require a revisit of certain assumptions under the LCR framework,” RBI said, adding certain modifications to the LCR framework are being proposed towards facilitating better management of liquidity risk by the banks.

“The review of the LCR framework with the advent of 24/7 payment systems could act as a positive enabler to address frictional liquidity mismatches,” said Dinesh Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India.

According to Zarin Daruwala, CEO of India & South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, the review of the LCR framework will better capture liquidity risks arising from a wider adoption of digital transaction channels and strengthen the banking system.