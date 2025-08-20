Home / Finance / News / Bank asset quality: Slippages rise 26% in Q1 on stress in unsecured loans

Bank asset quality: Slippages rise 26% in Q1 on stress in unsecured loans

Private lenders see higher pressures

bank loan, banks
State-owned lenders recoveries and upgrades shrunk by six per cent to ₹16,000 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹17,000 crore a year ago. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commercial banks in India reported 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in slippages at ₹63,000 crore during the first quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). This was predominantly due to stress in microfinance and unsecured retail portfolios of select lenders.
 
The incidence of default was higher among private lenders compared to their public sector counterparts, according to CareEdge Rating data.
 
The technical impact from one large private bank and seasonal rise in agriculture bad loans also contributed to uptick in slippages. Sequentially, slippages were up from ₹57,000 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 (Q4FY25).
 
The slippages for private banks grew at a much higher rate of 41 per cent (₹36,000 crore) in Q1FY26 than public sector banks (PSBs) with 14.4 per cent (₹27,000 crore).
 
The rating agency, in its analysis of 30 lenders for Q1FY26, said PSB slippage ratio has remained lower than that of private banks, supported by a mix of structural and cyclical factors.
 
Lending growth has been skewed towards low-risk retail segments, particularly mortgages, while expansion in unsecured retail loans has been measured, and large corporate defaults have been minimal.
 
In addition, the cleanup of legacy stress has progressed, with many overdue accounts from the past two-three years either resolved or provided for, thereby reducing the pool of high-risk exposures, it added.
 
As for recoveries and upgrades, CareEdge data showed the performance was subdued with just 3.57 per cent growth in the first quarter.
 
In absolute terms, upgrades and recoveries were ₹29,000 crore in April-June 2025, up from ₹28,000 crore a year ago.
 
Sequentially, they declined from ₹31,000 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. 
 
State-owned lenders recoveries and upgrades shrunk by six per cent to ₹16,000 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹17,000 crore a year ago.
 
In contrast, private banks actually saw improvement on a Y-o-Y basis with ₹13,000 crore of recoveries and upgrades in Q1FY26 against ₹11,000 crore a year ago.
 
CareEdge data showed the write-offs, removing bad loans from the balance sheet after making regulatory provisions, grew 3.84 per cent to ₹27,000 crore in Q1FY26.
 
They declined sequentially from ₹34,000 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
 
Even though bad loans are off the books, defaulting borrowers have an obligation to pay back money and lenders continue to pursue various legal means to recover dues.
 
Private lenders were aggressive in clean-up with write-offs amounting to ₹14,000 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹9,000 crore in Q1FY25.
 
PSBs actually saw much subdued activity on Y-o-Y basis with ₹13,000 crore of non-performing assets (NPAs) taken off the books in Q1FY25. This is down from ₹17,000 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The overall stress level of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has reduced Y-o-Y with a combined decrease in gross non performing assets (GNPAs) and the restructured book in Q1FY26.
 
GNPAs of SCBs have fallen by 9.5 per cent to ₹4.18 trillion as of Q1FY26.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central bank needs to remain watchful amid tariff uncertainties: RBI Guv

Explainer: Why govt disbanded the NAA and why GST 2.0 may revive it

Premium

Banks fund India's digital payments while fintechs reap the revenue

Re 1 rise in UPI value trims debit card use by 14 paise: SBI Report

Rupee sees highest single-day gain in over six weeks on tariff relief

Topics :Private bankspublic sector banksQ1 resultsmicro financeBanking sector

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story