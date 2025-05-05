From MCLR to repo-linked loans, pick lenders with low, stable spread

The one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) remained at 9 per cent between November and April, barring a brief rise to 9.05 per cent in February, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This occurred despite a 50 basis points (bps) cut in the repo rate since February this year. Around 36 per cent of floating rate loans are linked to the MCLR.

MCLR rate: Responds with lag

Banks are typically quick to raise rates after repo hikes but slow to reduce them following cuts. “They are quick to respond when the policy rate