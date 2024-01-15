Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank of India likely to withdraw relief to govt-owned NBFCs

Reserve Bank of India likely to withdraw relief to govt-owned NBFCs

Substantial time has elapsed since Government owned NBFCs were brought within the ambit of prudential regulations in May 2018

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to withdraw the case-by-case basis exemptions granted to Government-owned Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) from meeting credit/investment concentration norms.

Substantial time has elapsed since Government-owned NBFCs were brought within the ambit of prudential regulations in May 2018. The RBI has carried out a review of the exposure norms for these NBFCs. Henceforth, the Government NBFCs shall be guided by the exposure norms and limits contained in the circulars as applicable to them, according to the RBI’s draft circular.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The top 50 exposures of Government-Registered NBFCs (G-NBFCs), amounting to Rs. 7.8 trillion, constitute about 40 per cent of the total corporate credit within the NBFC sector, indicating a concentration risk, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23, released last month. Notably, all 50 exposures are tied to the power sector, a domain fraught with inherent challenges, the report had said.

At present, Government-owned NBFCs set up to serve specific sectors are permitted to approach the Reserve Bank for exemptions, if any, from credit/investment concentration norms. This is based on the RBI’s Master Directions for Non-Banking Financial Company – Scale Based Regulations.

The existing breaches, including drawdown of existing sanctioned limits, if any, of the NBFCs as of the date of this circular shall be allowed to run-off till maturity to address implementation challenges and ensure a non-disruptive transition. This is subject to applicable prudential regulations for exposures.


Also Read

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Revised norms on fair lending practice effective from April 1, says RBI

RBI may shift policy stance to neutral by Jun, cut rates by Aug: Nomura

Fintech self-regulatory organisations must have robust IT systems: RBI

S&P Global Ratings ups long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta Resources

RBI proposes tighter norms for deposit-taking housing finance firms

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBINBFCsRBI Policy

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story