Rupee, bonds rebound as crude prices fall sharply, ease pressure

Rupee and bonds rebounded on Tuesday primarily due to the sharp decline in crude oil prices, which improved risk sentiment across financial markets, said dealers. Brent crude prices fell to around $90/bbl, after touching a high of $116.8/bbl on Monday.

The rupee settled at 91.81 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.33 per dollar. The local currency had fallen to a fresh low on Monday, tracking the rise in the dollar index, selling in domestic equities, and the overnight rise in crude oil prices.

Market participants said that there could have been possible intervention by the Reserve Bank of India via dollar sales as the local currency swiftly moved below the 92 per dollar mark from 92.20 per dollar, a movement they said typically indicates central bank presence.

“The rupee was majorly supported by the fall in crude prices. There was some intervention also at the 92.20 per dollar mark,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. The rupee strengthened as Brent crude oil prices retreated significantly from earlier highs of around $116 per barrel to nearly $90 per barrel, easing pressure on the currency. “The dollar index could not achieve the level of 100 once again as it fell from 99.50 to almost 98.50, taking euro, GBP and JPY higher. The risk sentiment also improved after Trump said that he wanted to end the Iran war soon and also wanted to make efforts to bring down oil prices,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, executive director and head of treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.