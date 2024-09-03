Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee depreciates 4 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade

A decline in the domestic equity market also contributed to the drop in the local unit, forex traders said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 101.73 points | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The rupee declined 4 paise to 83.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday due to a stronger greenback in global markets and weak domestic manufacturing data.

A decline in the domestic equity market also contributed to the drop in the local unit, forex traders said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.94, lower by 3 paise from its previous close before dropping further to 83.95. The unit had settled at 83.91 against the US dollar on Monday.

"The rupee again extended its slide against the US dollar above 83.90 levels, slashing all previous week's gains. With August proving to be a challenging month, the rupee ranked as the second-worst-performing currency in Asia," CR Forex Advisors Managing Director Amit Pabari said.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI declining slightly to 57.5 in August and India's economic growth falling to a 15-month low of 6.7 per cent for the June quarter contributed to the drop in the local unit, he said.

Meanwhile, in the domestic equity markets, Sensex declined 78.28 points to 82,481.56 in early trade, while Nifty was down 23.6 points to 25,255.10.

More From This Section

Lenders' deposit shortage could put speed limit on credit-fueled investment

Trigger happy regulator? RBI Dy Guv says action to protect customers

Long-term projects should be funded through debt market: Sanjiv Bajaj

Premium

SBI aims for cashflow-based lending to SMEs, says chairman C S Setty

GST council to discuss report on online gaming taxation, fake registration

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 101.73 points.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 0.31 per cent to $77.28 per barrel in futures trade.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,735.46 crore, according to exchange data.

"The rupee now finds itself in a delicate balance, caught in a tug-of-war between positive and negative factors. It has been trading within a tight range of 83.70 to 84.05, slipping by around 0.17 per cent in August despite a notable correction in the dollar index," Pabari said.

"The Reserve Bank of India's active intervention has kept the rupee within this narrow band, and as long as the central bank maintains its grip, the rupee is likely to remain stable," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.88 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee to decline after US data indicates larger Fed rate cut unlikely

Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.82 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 83.88 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade today

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS Dollar

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story