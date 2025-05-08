Rupee erases 2025 gains as tensions with Pakistan trigger sell-off

The rupee erased all its 2025 gains on Thursday after logging its steepest single-day decline in more than two years, as investors fled to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India confirmed that it had shot down missiles launched from Pakistan and retaliated by targeting air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in the neighbouring country, including neutralising an air defence system in Lahore.

The domestic currency depreciated to 85.79 per dollar, a 1.03 per cent drop—its sharpest fall since February 2023. The 10-year government bond yield rose 6 basis points (bps) to 6.40 per cent, while the Sensex declined 412 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at 80,335. Twenty-three of its constituents ended in the red. India VIX, the volatility index, surged 10 per cent to 21.01, its highest since April 9. The weekly index expiry further fuelled market volatility.

“This [rupee’s weakening] was triggered primarily by rising geopolitical tensions following India's military action against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer of IFA Global.

“Pakistan’s claim of shooting down multiple Indian drones added to the uncertainty, sparking a flight to safety and increasing demand for the US dollar. However, any signs of de-escalation—likely under international pressure—could normalise markets and lead to rupee recovery, especially since FII inflows into equities remain strong,” he added.

Following Thursday’s fall, the Indian unit has now declined 0.12 per cent against the US dollar for the calendar year and 0.29 per cent for the financial year. Until Wednesday, the rupee had been up 0.92 per cent year-to-date and 0.75 per cent in the fiscal year.

Traders noted panic dollar buying after India stated that it had neutralised Pakistan’s attempts to target several military installations in the country’s northern and western regions between Wednesday and early Thursday.

Also Read

“Today morning, Indian Armed Forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” a press release from the Press Information Bureau said.

The release added that Pakistan attempted to engage military targets in Srinagar, Amritsar, Chandigarh and Bhuj using drones and missiles, which were neutralised.

A rise in crude oil prices and a stronger US dollar further weighed on the rupee. The dollar index was up 0.46 per cent at 100.07 on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 4.25–4.50 per cent and warned of persistent inflation and economic uncertainty. The index tracks the greenback’s performance against six major currencies.

Bond yields also inched up following India’s statement on rising tensions. “In the morning, the yields were actually down because of the Open Market Operation (OMO) auction, then this news came and there was selling,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “We might see some more selling on Friday because of the weekend,” he added.

The RBI plans to purchase Rs 25,000 crore worth of government securities through an OMO auction on Friday. Bond dealers said the RBI’s ongoing liquidity infusion has helped support market sentiment and limit losses.

“Despite the news, we were near 6.30 per cent, but with escalation, we can’t predict where yields will move from here. Overall, the bond market still maintains a positive outlook,” said the treasury head at another private bank.