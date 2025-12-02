Home / Finance / News / Rupee falls 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 32 paise to all-time low of 89.85 against dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.70 against the US dollar before dropping to record low level of 89.85 , down 32 paise from its previous close

money, Rs, rupees, currency, funding, fund, funds
On Monday, the rupee after sinking to 89.79 in intraday trade, settled at 89.53 against the US dollar | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The rupee depreciated 32 paise to an all-time low of 89.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by the broad strength of the American currency in overseas markets and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said strong dollar demand from corporates, importers and foreign portfolio investors pressurised the rupee. Moreover, elevated crude oil prices further dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.70 against the US dollar before dropping to record low level of 89.85 , down 32 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee after sinking to 89.79 in intraday trade, settled at 89.53 against the US dollar.

"The RBI has been selling dollars in the market, but it has also bought dollars when Indian Rupee rose thus keeping the demand intact," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Bhansali further noted that, the fundamentals of the Indian economy like a high GDP growth of 8.2 per cent have been overweighed by the dollar demand.

"The uncertainties surrounding the India-US trade deal have not helped the matters and have actually aggravated the dollar buying syndrome," Bhansali said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.41.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.03 cent at $63.15 per barrel in futures trade. On the domestic equity market front, the benchmark sensitive index Sensex declined 223.84 points or 0.26 per cent at 85,418.06, while the Nifty was trading lower by 59 points or 0.23 per cent at 26,116.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors sold equities worth Rs 1,171.31 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSFI 2025-30: Strengthening last-mile access, improving financial services

EPFO disposes 99% of higher-pension cases under EPS after SC ruling

Premium

Listed MFIs slash Q2 losses to ₹61.8 crore amid sharp drop in provisions

Govt does not give LIC directions on its investment decisions: FinMin

RBI Deputy Governor bats for T20 agility, Test stability in finance

Topics :Rupee vs dollarIndian rupeeUS Dollar

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story