The rupee snapped its five-session winning streak on Monday as strong corporate dollar demand erased gains made earlier in the session. The domestic currency settled at 92.91 per dollar, against the previous close of 92.68 per dollar.

Dollar purchases by importers, including two large conglomerates, put pressure on the rupee throughout the day, dealers said.

The rupee has gained around 2.2 per cent in November and 1.1 per cent over the past week, making it one of the better-performing Asian currencies.

Foreign equity inflows have been a key driver of the recovery, reaching a record $12.5 billion until November 19, averaging nearly $1 billion a day, according to an ANZ Research report. The inflows have come as global investors reduce exposure to technology stocks amid concerns over crowded artificial intelligence trades. A nearly 20 per cent decline in crude oil prices during November has also improved India's economic outlook, the report said.

The RBI's measures to curb importer hedging demand and supply dollars directly to oil marketing companies have further eased pressure in the interbank foreign exchange market. However, the recovery has not yet led to a corresponding increase in exporter dollar sales. ANZ said exporters have been slow to step up hedging despite the rupee's appreciation, while importer hedging remains relatively strong. The central bank may allow further appreciation to encourage exporters to sell dollars before rebuilding its foreign exchange reserves. "The RBI is likely to allow the rupee to strengthen before rebuilding FX reserves," the report said. The outlook will also depend on whether foreign equity inflows continue. ANZ flagged risks from a widening trade deficit and weaker flows outside portfolio investments, with the goods trade deficit expected to average around $30 billion a month or higher. It sees 90 per dollar-91 per dollar as a key support range for the dollar-rupee pair.

Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex, said the sustainability of the rupee's appreciation would also depend on the RBI's ability to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves. India's reserves are around $584 billion, while the central bank has a net outstanding forward position of about $239 billion on the short side. After adjusting for this position, the indicative residual reserves stand at around $345 billion, compared with nearly $619 billion in 2021. Fresh foreign inflows could prompt the RBI to buy dollars to rebuild its reserves, with the timing and scale of such purchases likely to influence the rupee's movement, Pabari said.