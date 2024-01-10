Home / Finance / News / Rural development Min signs pact with SBI to facilitate loans for SHGs

Rural development Min signs pact with SBI to facilitate loans for SHGs

A training toolkit package was also launched at the event to promote access to formal finance by SHG women entrepreneurs

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Rural Development Ministry and State Bank of India on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate enterprise financing for rural self-help groups (SHG), an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Charanjit Singh and Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, Corporate office Mumbai, Shantanu Pendsey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

State Bank of India introduced a specialised financial product Svyam Siddha, exclusively tailored for SHG women entrepreneurs seeking loans up to Rs 5 lakhs. This initiative is designed to alleviate the challenges associated with extensive documentation requirements for bank loan applications and reduce the turnaround time (TAT).

It does away with the requirement of burdensome documents like quotations and detailed project reports (DPRs), allowing an easy application process where a simple loan application with KYC details can be submitted at local SBI bank branches. DAY-NRLM will facilitate the loan application process and oversee loan repayment through its dedicated field cadre.

A training toolkit package was also launched at the event to promote access to formal finance by SHG women entrepreneurs.

Developed in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the World Bank-funded National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP), this toolkit aims to enhance the capacities of State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs) to facilitate increased access to formal finance by SHG members for their economic enterprises.

Also Read

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

State Bank of India raises $600 million through dollar bonds

Rupee breaches 83-mark against dollar on the back of robust foreign inflows

NARCL's offer prices lower than the liquidation value, say bankers

Axis Bank gives Rs 1 bn loan to Everest Fleet for 4 years to purchase EVs

SMFG India Credit raises Rs 600 crore via maiden rupee debt issuance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rural developmentsbi

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story