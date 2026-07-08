S&P sees risks for Indian microfinance lenders' $35 billion loan book

By Siddhi Nayak and Divya Patil

Indian microfinance lenders are facing renewed strains on their portfolios as price pressures and weak monsoon threaten rural incomes, raising the risk of defaults across the industry’s $35 billion loan book.

“A weak monsoon could slow loan growth as lenders tighten underwriting standards and borrowers’ repayment capacity deteriorates,” Geeta Chugh, sector lead for financial institutions at S&P Global Ratings, said in an interview. About 20 per cent of microfinance borrowers have loans from more than two lenders, she estimated, adding that this segment has begun posting much higher delinquency rates than borrowers with few lending relationships.

Lenders including Bandhan Bank Ltd., and non-bank firms such as CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. and Muthoot Microfin Ltd., have significant exposure to the sector. At Bandhan Bank, loans to the microfinance and micro-lending sector accounted for 23 per cent of the total loan book at the end of March. The microfinance sector had been under stress for the last two years after rapid credit expansion left many borrowers over-leveraged, driving up defaults and prompting lenders to tighten underwriting standards. However, conditions have begun to stabilize as lenders implement safeguards to curb borrower leverage and limit overall portfolio risk following guardrails from an industry body.

Outstanding microfinance credit expanded in January-March after contracting for seven straight quarters, according to a central bank report, supporting share prices of firms. That recovery now faces new risks. India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall in July - the peak month of the monsoon season - after experiencing its driest June in 12 years. Poor rainfall hurts crop output and farm incomes, reducing rural households’ ability to spend and repay debt. At the same time, higher fuel, fertilizer and food costs linked to the Middle East conflict could keep inflation elevated, adding further strain on low-income borrowers.