Sa-dhan rolls out capacity-building programme to strengthen smaller MFIs

Sa-dhan's capacity-building initiative is expected to move into its implementation and institutional transformation phase soon. Customised mentorship plans are to be finalised for each participating MFI based on the assessment findings, followed by the deployment of experienced mentors to provide structured handholding support aligned with institution-specific priorities.

Crisil, in a report, said a rising share of new loans is now being extended to existing customers with a good repayment history. Around 66 per cent of assets as of March 2026 comprised loans to borrowers in their second cycle or beyond, compared with 53 per cent two fiscals earlier. Apart from this, the average ticket size of such disbursements has risen by around 15 per cent to nearly ₹59,000 since last fiscal. Additionally, as a prudent measure, many MFIs are increasingly covering their incremental disbursements under the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units-3 scheme to mitigate potential credit losses. This, in turn, enables better control over portfolio quality while also enhancing lender confidence, thereby supporting improved access to funding.